Refillable propane cylinders recalled due to fire, explosion hazards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A recall was issued Thursday for three different brands of refillable propane cylinders used with outdoor appliances.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Flame King, Little Kamper and U-Haul cylinders can leak propane gas, posing fire and explosion hazards. The manufacturer, YSN Imports, has received two reports of the connecting valve starting to unscrew from the cylinder, the CPSC says, but no injuries have been reported.

The recalled products were sold from Nov. 2013 through Sept. 2016 at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, U-Haul and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com and other websites.

The following propane cylinders are affected:

Flame King: 14.1 oz., blue, serial number 000001 through 004700

Flame King: 16.4 oz., green, serial number 000001 through 020800

Little Kamper: 16 oz., green, serial number 000001 through 020800

U-Haul: 1 lb., blue, serial number 000001 through 004700

U-Haul: 1 lb., green, serial number 000001 through 020800

The CPSC said the serial numbers are printed on the foot ring of the cylinders.

Consumers should immediately stop using the propane cylinders and contact YSN Imports for a full refund or replacement cylinder.

YSN Imports can be reached toll-free at 855-215-4970 during standard business hours or by email at flameking7685@stericycle.com. Click here for more information.