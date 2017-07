Bekah Berger a radio personality on Hot 106 and an avid music lover in life. She and her husband, Tony Amaral, recently got the opportunity to compete in the new FOX music series, “Beat Shazam”.

Bekah and Tony stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to chat about their experience.

Tune in to FOX Providence Thursday night at 8 p.m. to see Bekah and Tony’s episode.