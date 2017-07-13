StyleWeek Swim combines with Au Courant to benefit ‘Child & Family’

StyleWeek Swim is back and this year is combined with Au Courant benefiting Child and Family RI. Founded by Child & Family and StyleWeek Northeast in 2011, Au Courant celebrates and promotes the extraordinary creative talents of designers in the Northeast. It provides current season collections for guests to view. While guests experience the alluring energy of a major runway show they are also aware that their generosity is supporting one of the oldest & largest social service providers in the state of RI. The funds raised at Au Courant help make a difference in the lives of children and families throughout the state.

StyleWeek founder and president, Rosanna Ortiz, joins us on the show with more information about this year’s event, along with designer Lauren Rose who will be showcasing her swimwear designs.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.