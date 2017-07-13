Summer Stars: Local Libations

Summer Stars airs every Thursday at 7 p.m. on Fox Providence. Join us tonight as Michaela, Will and Brendan visit breweries, vineyards and a soda manufacturer on our newest episode, “Local Libations!”

Narragansett Brewery:

The Narragansett Brewing Company has 125 years of history, but its brewery in Pawtucket, RI is brand new. After the company was purchased by a native Rhode Islander in 2005, Narragansett has been expanding massively in recent years. The company is now the 5th largest craft brewery in New England and the 37th largest in the U.S. To top things off, the Narragansett Brewing Company’s facility in Pawtucket started production this past March.

For more information, please visit the Narragansett Brewing Company’s website at:

http://www.narragansettbeer.com

Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards:

Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards was founded in 1975 and creates wines with locally-grown grapes. Their vineyard sits atop 150 acres of land and benefits from being located between two waterways. Their wines have won numerous awards over the years.

For more information, please visit Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards website at:

https://www.sakonnetwine.com/

Yacht Club:

Yacht Club is a family-owned manufacturer that is now The Official Soda and Water Company of Rhode Island. Yacht Club first opened in 1915 and continues to use glass bottles for all their beverages. Customers can return bottles to the company for a credit and Yacht Club said they reused more than 100,000 bottles in 2016 alone.

For more information, please visit Yacht Club’s website at:

http://yachtclubbottlingworks.com/

RI Brew Bus:

The RI Brew Bus offers customers a number of tours to visit breweries and other locations throughout Rhode Island on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tours include “BEEReakfast of Champions,” as well as “The Border Jumper” and “Get the Pell Over Here.”

To see more RI Brew Bus tours, please visit:

https://therhodeislandbrewbus.com/

Newport Vineyards:

Newport Vineyards brought the Rhode Show Summer Stars their rosé wine and talked about the rising popularity of the drink.

For more information about the Newport Vineyards, please visit:

http://www.newportvineyards.com/

Nick Rabar and Joe Vito make Brisket Gumpo:

Charred Beef Brisket & Grilled Corn Gumbo Recipe:

1 Beef brisket

½ Smoked chicken, shredded

1 cup Standard dry rub (kosher salt, brown sugar, spices)

2 ea. Corn, shucked, grilled, removed from cobb

2 ea. Poblano Peppers, grilled, medium dice

1 ea. Red Pepper, grilled, medium dice

1 ea. Onion, grilled, medium dice

2 ea. Garlice cloves, minced

1 ea. Jalapeño, grilled, medium dice

3 cups Chicken stock

1 cup Tomato puree

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon Smoked paprika

1 pinch Black pepper

2 shots Tobasco sauce

2 ea. Scallions, sliced

Directions:

Preheat grill on medium high heat. Rub brisket with dry rub and allow to sit for 15-20 minutes. Grill to char until almost cooked through. Remove, cool and dice. Grill all vegetables and dice. In a large pot, over medium heat add garlic and all ingredients except for the scallions. Simmer for 2 hours until brisket is super tender. Serve as is or with rice, grain or potato salad.

