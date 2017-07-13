United Way and Hasbro want your kids to get back to the books.

Today is National Summer Learning Day.

Without access to learning opportunities during the summer months, children can lose, on average, up to two months of math skills!

The United Way and Hasbro have teamed up to help prevent that learning loss.

The United Way joined us to tell us about a program they have to get your kids back to the books.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.