Westerly home badly damaged by fire

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire crews responded to a fire in a recently vacated home on Quarry Road early Thursday morning.

According to Westerly Fire Chief Keith Kenyon, the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the house and had already engulfed part of it when they arrived.

“We arrived on scene, we had heavy involved fire showing on the front of the building,” Kenyon said. “The fire quickly went up to the second floor, we were able to make a pretty good knock down, we have had an extensive overhaul going on. We do have structural collapse going on on the right side of the building.”

Flames were visible through the second-floor windows of the house, which sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.