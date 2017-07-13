Woman forced from Cranston home after overnight fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire crews responded to an early-morning fire at a house on Wellspring Drive Thursday.

Firefighters could be seen inside the home with flashlights and over the roof of the ranch on a ladder.

Cranston fire officials say they believe the fire originated near a light fixture by the front door of the home and spread upwards into the attic.

The only resident in the home, a woman, is believed to have fallen in the kitchen. She pressed her medical alert button, and informed the dispatcher that she saw smoke as well, fire officials say.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the woman sitting on the floor of the kitchen, apparently unaware that the house was on fire. She was evacuated from the house safely and is reportedly uninjured.

The house sustained significant damage and was deemed uninhabitable at this time.