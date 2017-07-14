Alfred Angelo’s abrupt closure forces brides, retailers to scramble for dresses

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Jessica Cordeiro spent Friday at her store, Party Dress Express, fielding phone calls from frantic brides and bridesmaids who are scrambling to find dresses in the wake of Alfred Angelo’s abrupt closure.

“Some of the dresses are exactly what they need,” Cordeiro told Call 12 for Action. “Some, they’re compromising to another color that’s going to match well. A couple of bridesmaids I had this morning needed size sixes. I had size eights, but you can take an eight into a six, so we shipped it out to them.”

Cordeiro and her sister own and operate the Fall River store. It’s one of 1,400 hundred retailers that carries the Alfred Angelo line.

Cordeiro said she was caught off guard when the chain closed its signature stores and stopped accepting orders from retailers.

“I have still yet to hear word back from them,” Cordeiro said. “However, we are still getting shipments in so I’m hoping whatever was cut and was ordered previously will continue to ship.”

Many brides aren’t banking on it.

Stephanie Wallace’s bridesmaids bought their dresses at the Alfred Angelo location in North Attleboro just a few weeks ago.

“That’s what’s making us so frustrated,” Wallace said. “They were still allowing their employees to take our money when things were not going well for them!”

Wallace said her bridesmaids are disputing the charges through their credit card companies and banks.

“One of my bridesmaids actually has to file an affidavit, and hopefully we can get some of the money back,” Wallace added.

Call 12 for Action’s emails and phone calls to Alfred Angelo’s corporate office have gone unanswered.

A sign on the door of the North Attleboro store urges customers to contact predmond@stearnsweaver.com. The email address belongs to Patricia Redmond, a business restructuring shareholder of Stearns Weaver Miller, according to the law firm’s website.

According to the company’s website, Alfred Angelo operates more than 60 stores across the U.S. and sells bridal gowns and special occasion dresses at more than 1,400 retailers.

