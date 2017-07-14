Amid budget standoff, Warwick to send out car tax bills

Related Coverage RI could miss up to $2.5M in monthly revenue if budget impasse drags on

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Mayor Scott Avedesian will no longer be waiting for the proposed car tax rollback to go into effect.

The Warwick mayor announced Friday morning that the city will be mailing out car tax bills to all residents by July 21 using the existing tax formula.

Now 14 days into the new fiscal year, Rhode Island lawmakers are no closer to reaching a settlement on the budget than they were in June. This means that the first stage of Speaker Mattiello’s car tax repeal program has not officially gone into effect, even though the measure has been approved by both the House and Senate.

Should the car tax repeal go into effect when the new budget passes, city officials say resident’s bills will be adjusted accordingly and corrected bills will be mailed.

“With the tireless help from the City’s tax department, we will continue to work to provide all taxpayers with the most up-to-date information regarding their motor vehicle tax bills,” said Mayor Avedisian. “We understand that the delay has frustrated residents, but our goal is always to act in the best interest of the taxpayers and reduce as much of the tax burden as possible. As we move through the fiscal year, we will continue to monitor this piece of legislation and the proposed tax relief it may bring.”

Warwick residents are being advised that although the first quarter due date is July 15, no interest will accrue as long as payment is made on or before August 31. Those looking to pay their bill online car do so through the city’s online payment portal.

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Warwick tax department at 401-738-2005.