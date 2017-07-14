Big events coming to International Tennis Hall of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is ready for some big events this summer, including the induction of tennis pro Andy Roddick!

Todd Martin stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to chat about some of the happenings in the Newport facility, starting with the Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open. The ATP World Tour tournament (men’s pro tennis) kicks off Sunday, July 16 and runs through Sunday, July 23.

The open includes a great mix of tour veterans – like 6’11 Defending Champion Ivo Karlovic and 6’10 world No. 21 John Isner; AND well as young up and comers like Michael Mmoh – reigning US Junior Champion. Fun one on the doubles side: Leander Paes, 44 of India, 15x Grand Slam doubles champion, oldest man to ever win a Grand Slam title and still going strong – last one was just at French Open last year.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony is also coming up on Saturday, July 22 at 12 p.m. Former World No. 1’s Andy Roddick (USA) and Kim Clijsters (Belgium) will be honored, as well as 4-time Paralympic Medalist Monique Kalkman (Netherlands); tennis journalist Steve Flink (USA); and tennis instructor / sports psychologist Vic Braden (posthumously).

Other Hall of Famers who will attend the ceremony include: Chris Evert, Jim Courier, Stan Smith, and many other tennis legends.

Other great events coming to the ITHOF:

Kids clinics where juniors can play with a pro

– Alex and Ani Ladies Day, with a fashion show featuring Kim Clijsters, in honor of her induction, Fila just re-launched the outfit from her last US Open, being sold exclusively at the Hall of Fame next week, to benefit the ITHF and Kim’s foundation.

– AARP Day, clinic in the morning for 50+

Tickets & Info: HallofFameOpen.com.