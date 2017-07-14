CVS gives $250,000 to RI nonprofit to fight opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — CVS will donate a quarter of a million dollars to a Rhode Island nonprofit to help treat people addicted to opioids.

CVS Health Corp. Chief Executive Larry Merlo and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the partnership Thursday in Providence, shortly before a panel on the opioid crisis at the National Governors Association meeting.

The Woonsocket-based drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager pledged to donate $250,000 to the Woonsocket-based Community Care Alliance.

The alliance was certified by the state Department of Health as a “center of excellence” in treating opioid users with buprenorphine, known by the brand name Suboxone.

Benedict Lessing, the Community Care Alliance’s president and CEO, says they are in the process of recruiting physicians to expand a medication-assisted treatment program to serve at least 200 adults.