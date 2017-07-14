DCYF investigating death of newborn baby girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Children Youth and Families confirmed Friday it’s investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby girl from Providence.

The agency said the child died Thursday and confirmed it is investigating allegations of abuse and/or neglect.

DCYF said the family is currently involved with the agency, but would not release additional information due to confidentiality laws.

The Office of the Child Advocate – which serves as a DCYF watchdog – said the death is the fourth case being reviewed by its Child Fatality Review Panel. The other three cases were incidents of near fatalities, one of a 3-month-old, another of a 5-month-old and the most recent case involved a 2-year-old.

DCYF said its highest priority is the safety and well-being of all children and reminded Rhode Islanders they are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to DCYF within 24 hours of becoming aware of such abuse/neglect. You can call 1-800-RI-CHILD to report known or suspected cases of child abuse.

