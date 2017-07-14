Laceration hazard prompts recall of chipmunk toys

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A baby toy is being recalled because it poses an injury risk to children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, parts inside the Lamaze Munching Max chipmunk stuffed toys can break, creating a sharp point that can penetrate its surface and cut the child playing with it. The manufacturer, TOMY International, has received one report of a child suffering a minor laceration to the hand.

The recall affects about 9,300 toys with item number L27578, which can be found on a sewn-in fabric label near the chipmunk’s tail.

The CPSC said the toys were sold from May 2016 through July 2017 at Babies “R” Us, Toys “R” Us and other retail stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact the manufacturer to receive a free replacement toy and online store coupon.

TOMY International can be reached at 866-725- 4407 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday. Click here for more information.