Governors Meeting: Democratic governors to address health care bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The second day of the National Governors Association Summer Meeting will kick off Friday morning with a news conference by the Democratic Governor’s Association.

The organization said it will discuss what it called the “damaging impact that the pending Senate health care bill would have on their states.”

Later in the afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak for about 20 minutes at 1:15 p.m. with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking immediately after.

At least two groups say they plan to protest Pence and Trudeau’s meeting.

I'm in Rhode Island today, meeting with @VP Pence, US Governors and speaking to the @NatlGovsAssoc about the strong Canada-US relationship. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2017

Other topics on the agenda Friday include agriculture, manufacturing and workforce development.