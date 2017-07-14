Police investigate report of boat break-in

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a report of an attempted break-in on a private boat early Friday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., a the owner of the boat called police, saying there was an intruder on board.

The boat was not docked at the time of the incident, rather it was moored out in the harbor. According to East Greenwich Police, the intruder did not swim out to the boat, but what he used to get there was not specified.

Police searched the surrounding area but no one was found.

Nothing was reported stolen from the boat.

No one has been arrested at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Police say it’s possible the intruder mistakenly climbed into the boat thinking it was his or her own.