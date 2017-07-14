Remains recovered behind N. Dartmouth home ends long-running mystery

NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – The remains removed from behind a North Dartmouth home have been identified as Donald Eugene Webb’s, the man wanted for killing a police chief nearly 40 years ago.

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the Boston Office of the FBI, said investigators learned “Webb passed away approximately seventeen years ago in 1999.” That is 19 years after the 1980 shooting death of Saxonburg Pennsylvania Police Chief Gregory Adams.

Thomas King, who is the lawyer for Mary Ann Jones – the widow of slain Pennsylvania police chief Gregory Adams – said Lillian Webb, the ex-wife of Donald Eugene Webb, told authorities her former husband was buried behind a shed in her backyard.

King said Lillian Webb has been granted immunity from criminal and civil prosecution, but said he did not think that immunity extended to her son Stanley who was named in a lawsuit by Adams’ widow for wrongful death.

Authorities have been searching for what happened to Donald Eugene Webb for nearly four decades, who was the prime suspect in Adams’ slaying during a routine traffic stop.

The FBI had posted a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or remains of Webb. Setera said that reward will not be paid out “given that Mr. Webb’s location was determined through investigative efforts.”

The press release makes no mention of the immunity King referred to.

