RI officials declare 9 places off-limits for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Rhode Island officials have declared nine places off-limits for swimming.

The closed swimming areas include the upper and lower ponds of the Kent County YMCA, the Saunderstown Yacht Club and the pond at Camp Cookie.

Routine state testing found high levels of unsafe bacteria in those waters.

Five ponds and rivers were also made toxic by blue-green algae. Those ponds include the Slack Reservoir in Greenville and St. Mary’s Pond in Portsmouth.

Elm Lake, Roosevelt Lake and the Japanese Gardens in Providence also made the list.

The state Department of Health warns not to eat anything caught in the ponds. Pet and human skin that makes contact with the water should be rinsed, as well as clothing.