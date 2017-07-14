Owner/Executive Chef Sandy Batista of Tugas Restaurant and Catering Inc. joined us on set Friday to show us how to make their Swordfish and Port Wine Infused Pineapple Skewers.

Ingredients:

6 oz Swordfish

1 Cup Port Wine

2 cups Pineapple cubes

Instructions:

Grille the Swordfish to liking, pour the Port Wine gingerly over the swordfish just before completing the grilling. Cube the Pineapple and place on skewer Remove Swordfish from grill, cube and place on skewer Pour the other half cup of Port Wine on the Swordfish now on the skewer and plate it with a side of your liking.

