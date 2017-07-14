Owner/Executive Chef Sandy Batista of Tugas Restaurant and Catering Inc. joined us on set Friday to show us how to make their Swordfish and Port Wine Infused Pineapple Skewers.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz Swordfish
- 1 Cup Port Wine
- 2 cups Pineapple cubes
Instructions:
- Grille the Swordfish to liking, pour the Port Wine gingerly over the swordfish just before completing the grilling.
- Cube the Pineapple and place on skewer
- Remove Swordfish from grill, cube and place on skewer
- Pour the other half cup of Port Wine on the Swordfish now on the skewer and plate it with a side of your liking.
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.