Teen faces DUI charges following Burrillville crash that injured 4

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a driver who crashed his truck last month in Burrillville had a blood alcohol content of .12. Now, Jose Gaulin is facing felony DUI charges.

Gaulin, 19, crashed his pickup truck on Colwell Road on June 27, police said. Gaulin and three other passengers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Police said Gaulin was also found with an unopened beer in his pocket after the crash occurred.

Gaulin faces a number of charges, including three counts of felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, refusal to submit to a chemical test, three counts of no seat belt – passenger and one count of no seat belt – operator.

According to police, Gaulin’s bail is set at $10,000 with personal recognizance. He has a pre-arraignment conference scheduled for October.