Union parking valets at Twin River Casino threaten strike

Related Coverage Another strike possible at Twin River Casino

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Union parking valets at the Twin River Casino in Rhode Island say they will go on strike if they fail to reach an agreement with casino management.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tL7DjR ) the strike is scheduled to start Friday at 3 p.m., hours before a performance at the casino by American guitarist and singer William Royce “Boz” Scaggs.

Union officials say the strike centers on the casino’s plan to lay off the valets and replace them with the work of a private contractor.

A Twin River spokeswoman says they will continue to negotiate with the employees. However, union Secretary-Treasurer Matt Taibi says the valets are “not going to fold.”

Union officials say other union employees, including bartenders and servers, will join the parking valets Friday if they strike.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com