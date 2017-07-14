US Secretary of Homeland Security assesses security at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly is hoping to speed up security lines at T.F. Green Airport.

Kelly, a Boston native, toured the Warwick airport Thursday to see how T.F. Green is dealing with an increase in travelers. In recent months, the airport has accepted arrivals from Norwegian Airlines, Azores Airlines and more.

“So I think the plan… is to either build a new facility or really expand this one, because the more you can do that, the more flights you can take, the more air travel convenience you have and the more people who want to fly here,” Kelly said.

During his tour, Kelly met with airport leaders and security personnel. According to Kelly, T.F. Green’s security is currently on par with larger airports.

“We don’t skimp on security at a relatively small airport like this one, or a big airport like JFK in New York or LAX,” Kelly said. “It’s the same security, the same people, the same dedication.”

When speaking about the airport, Kelly commended T.F. Green’s size and convenience.

