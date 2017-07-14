Warwick officer sent to hospital after multi-city police chase

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said a reckless driver refused to stop for police Friday, causing a chase that resulted in an officer crashing into another car in Providence.

According to Warwick Police Major Rick Rathbun, an officer saw a vehicle running red lights and driving in the breakdown lane around 1:30 p.m. near Route 115 and Route 117. Rathbun said the officer attempted to stop the car, but the suspect fled onto I-95 North.

Rathbun said the chase continued into Providence and a second police cruiser joined the pursuit. During the chase, Rathbun said a truck merged into a police cruiser’s lane and caused the officer to crash into another car.

The officer involved in the crash was sent to the hospital to be evaluated, which is Warwick police protocol, Rathbun said. No one in the other vehicle was hurt, Rathbun said.

Police said they are still on the lookout for the suspect’s car, which reportedly has stolen license plates.