Water main break forces Post Rd. closure in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone needing to go to the post office or Warwick City Hall Friday will have to go the back way. A stretch of Post Road is closed due to a water main break.

According to Mayor Scott Avedisian’s office, the road is closed from Apponaug four corners to the West Shore Road circulator.

The mayor’s office said crews are on site making repairs and anticipate the road reopening by early afternoon.

The post office and city hall are both located on the affected part of the road, as are Saint Catherine Church, Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, Warwick Central Baptist Church and Apponaug Pentecostal Church.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and on Eyewitness News on WPRI 12.