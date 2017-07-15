Coventry woman charged with DUI had child in the vehicle

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A Coventry woman was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped at a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Coventry police said Saturday that they stopped 25-year-old Kelsie Teribury at about 1 a.m. after getting a call reporting a possibly intoxicated driver in the drive-thru line at the restaurant on Tiogue Avenue.

Officers saw the vehicle as it was leaving the area and stopped it in the parking lot; police said Teribury gave her first name as Kayla, but officers found out that was not her name.

Teribury was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, third offense, and obstructing an officer.

Police also found a seven-year-old child in the vehicle with her, and had a family member come pick the child up.

Teribury was held at the ACI as a probation violator. Court records showed that Teribury pleaded no contest last month to charges of larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card, and was sentenced to a suspended sentence and probation.