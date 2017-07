MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – A serious crash has tied up traffic on I-95 in Mansfield Saturday morning.

Mansfield firefighters report that a pickup truck and tractor trailer crashed around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes.

Operations 95NB Mansfield pic.twitter.com/pSmJdVSwjw — Mansfield FD 1820 (@MansfieldFD1820) July 15, 2017

Photos from the scene show that the pickup appears to have rear-ended the tractor trailer, also causing a fire.

The truck and trailer appear to have suffered significant damage, but so far there’s no word yet on how badly the driver of the pickup truck was hurt.