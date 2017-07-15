Police identify man involved in Taco Bell tirade

Related Coverage Police seek to ID man after Taco Bell tirade

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – North Smithfield police have identified the suspect accused of vandalizing a local fast food restaurant.

Police say the man became irate due to a food order at the Taco Bell on Rt. 146 Thursday night and proceeded to knock monitors and other items off the counter.

The entire encounter was caught on camera by the restaurant’s surveillance system.

Police had originally asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect after the incident Thursday evening, No further details on the suspect’s identity, or if they are facing any charges, were made available Friday.

Eyewitness News expects to learn more about this incident from North Smithfield Police Captain Tim Lafferty Monday morning.