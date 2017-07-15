Providence Fire gets more than $900K for new vehicles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Fire Department will receive more than $900,000 in federal funding to purchase two new vehicles.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline joined Mayor Jorge Elorza Saturday in announcing the funding made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The department plans to use the funds to purchase a new ambulance to replace an old model. It will also upgrade its aging fleet of ladder trucks with the purchase of a new aerial truck.

The vehicles are expected to bolster the efficiency of operations that save lives and better service the community.

Sen. Reed says it’s important that the department has the best vehicles, equipment and training to do their jobs “safely and effectively.”