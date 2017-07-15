R.I. man killed in crash in Massachusetts

(WPRI) – A Rhode Island man was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown, Massachusetts.

According to State Police, a 2012 Volkswagen that was heading North on I-95 went off the road at about 2:30 p.m. and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, 67-year-old Paul Girard of Narragansett, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 63-year-old female passenger was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.