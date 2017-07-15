Ten displaced by two-alarm fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A fire early Saturday morning forced three Providence families out of their homes.

It started around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Gallup Street and Gordon Avenue, in a building that housed the Gallup Market on the first floor and apartments above it.

Flames were shooting out of the windows of the market, neighbor Charline Richardson said.

“It could have been later, it could’ve been people in the store, it could’ve been a lot worse,” she said, “because you know she has a lot of business there, and I was just there yesterday morning myself, so I’m just glad nobody got hurt.”

Firefighters told Eyewitness News that the store was heavily damaged by the fire, though the damage to the rest of the building was mainly from smoke.

All ten people who lived above the store had gotten out on their own before firefighters arrived. The Red Cross is helping with temporary shelter while they make other arrangements.

Battalion Chief Craig Grantham said about four dozen firefighters worked for about 90 minutes at the fire scene. While no cause has yet been determined, Grantham said that it appears to have been accidental.