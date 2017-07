COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A truck carrying an oversized load has taken down poles and wires on a Coventry road.

On their Facebook page, Coventry police announced that it happened on Harkney Hill Road between Zeke’s Bridge and Fish Hill Road. A truck carrying a large load apparently snagged several power lines and pulled poles down.

Police said they will be setting up “a long term detour” using Phillips Hill Road and Hill Farm Road and asked residents to use alternate routes.