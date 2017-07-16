Bristol house fire still under investigation

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) – Investigators were back at the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.

Police confirmed Saturday night that a fire at 228 State Street is under investigation, but neither police nor firefighters have released any other information.

Neighbors said it happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, and that there was some kind of explosion inside the building that resulted in injuries to the occupants.

Crews have shored up the front of the house, which appears to be bowed out.

A police officer was stationed at the house overnight, and investigators were back at the building Sunday, leaving at around 11 a.m.