Cumberland boy’s wish granted thanks to Make-A-Wish MA/RI

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – A Cumberland boy is now the proud owner of a new ADA-accessible log cabin, thanks in part to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A wish reveal party took place Sunday morning for 6-year-old Evan Vaudry, who has been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

The cabin has been custom-designed for Vaudry, and includes a few personal touches such as a front door sign which reads “Evan’s Cabin”, front porch with two rocking chairs, and a chalkboard so Vaudry can show off his creative side.

The inspiration for the cabin came from a camping trip Vaudry took with his dad to the Cape.

“It’s very exciting to see this come together and know that my first camp out is coming soon,” said Steve Vaudry, Evan’s father.

The Vaudry’s are very grateful Make-A-Wish was able to grant their son’s wish.

“They told us that he qualified for a wish,” said Lynn Vaudry, Evan’s mother. “He was two-years-old at the time they asked us if we had thought about a wish at the time and we said that we hadn’t and that we were going to think about it and really wait until it was the right time.”

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island volunteers were on hand for the unveiling, as well as Vaudry’s family, friends, and wish sponsor “Jewelers for Children.”

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island is celebrating its 30th anniversary of giving this year, and has granted close to 8,000 wishes for children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello is a board member of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.