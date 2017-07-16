Diver pronounced dead following attempted water rescue

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A man has died following a day of diving in the water around Beavertail State Park.

The Coast Guard confirmed to Eyewitness News the male diver was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kent Hospital in Warwick Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard could not confirm exactly what time the diver was first reported in distress, but a witness says it was around 1-2 p.m.

Coast Guard Station Castle Hill picked up the victim off the diving boat, and brought him back to shore. An ambulance met the Coast Guard at Castle Hill, and drove the victim to a life flight location, where he was subsequently flown to Kent Hospital.

The victim’s next of kin is being notified, so the Coast Guard would not release any additional identifying information.

The cause of the diver’s death is under investigation Sunday.