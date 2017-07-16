Skydivers raise money for Dorian Murray Foundation Sunday

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – A State Representative joined family and friends of Dorian Murray in skydiving to raise money for the foundation that was started in his name.

Dorian Murray died last year after a long battle with pediatric cancer, and he became an international hero for his courage and candor, prompting the hashtag #DStrong and a flood of support from celebrities, politicians, first responders, and many others.

His parents started the Dorian J. Murray Foundation after his death in March of 2016 with the goal of supporting research into pediatric cancer and financially supporting families with children battling cancer.

Sunday, State Representative Robert Nardollilo joined Murray’s family and friends in skydiving to raise money for the foundation.

The owner of Skydive Newport said the company will donate $50 per jumper, and supporters could sponsor skydiver as well.