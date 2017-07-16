Two boys in serious condition after hit-and-run

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – New Bedford police are looking for a driver who allegedly hit and seriously injured two children Saturday night.

Lt. Amos Melo confirmed to Eyewitness News that the 12-year-old boys were riding a moped in the area of Blackmere and South Second Streets around 8:55 p.m. when they were struck by a car.

The two boys were not wearing helmets and were seriously injured.

Police said the vehicle, reportedly a silver or gray Acura, fled with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6350.