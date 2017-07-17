AAA: Gas prices increase in RI, Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts increased slightly this week.

According to a survey by AAA Northeast, self-serve, regular unleaded gas is averaging $2.18 per gallon in Massachusetts, which is seven cents lower than the national average. The price for regular unleaded gas in Rhode Island is averaging $2.25 per gallon, matching the national average.

The price for unleaded regular gas in Massachusetts ranges from $2.05 to $2.41 per gallon and in Rhode Island it ranges from $2.09 to $2.40 per gallon, so AAA advises motorists to shop around for the best price.

“This small price increase follows a period of solid demand and some declines in the glut of crude oil that have kept prices low so far this summer,” AAA Northeast’s Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert said in a statement.