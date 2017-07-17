Alfred Angelo files for bankruptcy, apologizes to customers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A major bridal chain filed for bankruptcy Friday and issued an apology to those left panicking over their wedding plans.

Alfred Angelo abruptly closed all of its stores and wholesalers last week, sending local brides-to-be scrambling to find dresses.

Stephanie Wallace of North Attleboro is in the middle of planning her wedding. She thought her bridesmaids dresses were all set, having ordered them three weeks ago, but now her friends may be out hundreds of dollars because of the store’s sudden closure.

“It’s sad. It has nothing to do with the people that were at the store,” Wallace said. “I just wish that the company would have said something.”

Alfred Angelo’s 19 affiliated companies officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday.

According to federal court filings, Alfred Angelo has 10,000 to 25,000 creditors. The company estimates its assets at $10 million to $50 million and its liabilities at $50 million to $100 million.

“This isn’t just money. This is life,” Wallace added. “This is all of our funds. This is everything that we’ve been saving for as brides, and it just, it’s disgusting. I call it a fiasco.”

The company posted a statement on its website, which included an email address for customers who want to check on the status of their orders:

“Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all stores and wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith was appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available please send an email to: alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this web-site as it becomes available. “We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience. Thank you.”

A meeting for Alfred Angelo’s creditors is scheduled for Aug. 28, according to federal court filings, and creditors have until Nov. 27 to file a proof of claim.

