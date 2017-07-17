Bristol Town Beach closed to swimming; Saunderstown Yacht Club reopened

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials closed an area beach to swimming on Monday while allowing another to reopen.

According to the state Department of Health, Bristol Town Beach has been closed due to a leak in a nearby sewer line.

Officials said the discharges from the leak have been contained, repairs are being made and the area is being disinfected, but the beach will remain closed until the water quality is tested to ensure it’s safe for swimming.

Also on Monday, the health department announced that Saunderstown Yacht Club in North Kingstown is back open for swimming. The beach was deemed off-limits to swimmers last week after high bacteria counts were found in the water.

Several other locations remain closed for the same reason, including Kent County YMCA Upper and Lower Ponds in Warwick and Camp Cookie in Glocester.

Click here to see a full list of current beach closures and re-openings.