Caught on Video: Hawk stuck in Warwick batting cage

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A hawk found itself caught up in quite a predicament in Warwick over the weekend.

Don and Sue Sheridan were sitting on their deck when Don turned around and noticed a hawk sitting on the ground inside their backyard batting cage.

When the raptor decided it was time to go, it ended up getting stuck in the netting of the cage.

But not to worry. Sue said the bird eventually freed itself from the netting and figured out how to get out of the batting cage. She said it flew away, seemingly unharmed.