Cause of death determined in YMCA shed fire case

LINCOLN, RI (WPRI) — Burns from an April fire that destroyed a MacColl YMCA storage shed caused the death of a Lincoln man who worked for the organization, the state medical examiner has determined.

Kyle Andrews, 48, died at Rhode Island Hospital April 20, a few day after an early morning blaze destroyed the two-care garage sized shed that stored lawnmowers and gardening equipment.

Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said the medical examiner ruled last month that “thermal burns” due to a garage fire was the cause of death.

The fire started at about 3:40 a.m. on April 17 at the one-story structure on Breakneck Hill Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.

In the days after the fire, Lincoln police detectives interviewed YMCA employees, including Andrews who was contacted at his home.

After Andrews was found with burns, a rescue was called to bring him to the hospital.

Police Chief Brian Sullivan said detectives never had a chance to interview Andrews, who died the next day.

Neither Lincoln police nor the state fire marshal have returned requests for an update on their respective investigations.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.