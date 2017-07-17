Coventry suspect faces judge following DUI charge with child in car

Related Coverage Coventry woman charged with DUI had child in the vehicle

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A Coventry woman was arraigned in District Court Monday after she was taken into custody at a Taco Bell drive-through early Saturday.

Police said Kelsie Teribury, 25, had a 7-year-old child in her car when she was stopped by officers. The Department of Children Youth and Families was notified about the incident and the child was picked up by a family member, police said.

Teribury has been charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license – third offense, and obstructing an officer. During her arraignment, Teribury was instructed by a judge not to drive a car under any circumstances.

According to police, officers originally showed up to the Tiogue Avenue restaurant because of a comment Teribury made. Neither police nor the judge would disclose what Teribury’s alleged comment was.

According to court records, Teribury pleaded no contest to larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card charges in June.

Teribury’s bail is set at $3,000 personal recognizance with an additional $100,000 personal recognizance for two other violations.

Teribury’s trial date and violation hearing are scheduled to be held on July 31.

