Coventry suspect faces judge following DUI charge with child in car

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A Coventry woman was arraigned in District Court Monday after she was taken into custody at a Taco Bell drive-through early Saturday.
Police said Kelsie Teribury, 25, had a 7-year-old child in her car when she was stopped by officers. The Department of Children Youth and Families was notified about the incident and the child was picked up by a family member, police said.
Teribury has been charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license – third offense, and obstructing an officer. During her arraignment, Teribury was instructed by a judge not to drive a car under any circumstances.
According to police, officers originally showed up to the Tiogue Avenue restaurant because of a comment Teribury made. Neither police nor the judge would disclose what Teribury’s alleged comment was.
According to court records, Teribury pleaded no contest to larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card charges in June.
Teribury’s bail is set at $3,000 personal recognizance with an additional $100,000 personal recognizance for two other violations.
Teribury’s trial date and violation hearing are scheduled to be held on July 31.