Dartmouth PD: Boy, 7, helped save grandfather’s life

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 7-year-old Dartmouth boy is being hailed a hero after police said he jumped into action during a medical emergency.

According to police, Jace was sitting in the parking lot at Dartmouth Mall with his grandfather when the man suffered a “life-threatening medical emergency.”

“Immediately recognizing that his grandfather was in dire need of medical assistance, Jace ran into the Mall, where he notified Mall Security, who, in turn, called for emergency assistance,” police said in a Facebook post. “Because of Jace’s quick thinking, his grandfather received the appropriate medical attention that he needed, and is doing much better.”

In the post, police called Jace their “Hero of the Day.”

Eyewitness News spoke with Jace’s dad, Dwayne Pina, who said the grandfather is “doing better.”