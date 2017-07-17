Democratic primary Tuesday for District 13 Senate seat

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in more than two decades, former Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed is not representing District 13 in the state Senate.

Instead, Newport voters will head to the polls and choose between four Democratic candidates. David Allard, Dawn Euer, John Florez and David Hanos are all vying for Weed’s vacant seat in Tuesday’s special primary election.

Weed, who held the District 13 seat for 22 years, recently accepted a top job at the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Republican Michael Smith, Independent Kimberly Ripoli and Green Party candidate Gregory Larsen.

The special general election is scheduled for August 22.