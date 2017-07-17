Fall River store steps up after brides-to-be are left without dresses

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River bridal shop is coming to the rescue of local brides-to-be after a popular chain abruptly closed its doors.

Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy last week and shut down all of its shops nationwide, leaving brides without dresses and in some cases, out of a lot of money.

If anyone can understand the importance of “the dress,” it’s another bridal shop. So Bridal and Prom Discount Warehouse decided to do something about it.

The shop is offering dresses under $500 for free to those left in the lurch by Alfred Angelo’s closure.

To get a free dress, you’ll need to bring in proof of purchase and also purchase a veil, which costs between $100 and $300. The deal runs from July 20-24 and the shop will offer extended hours during that time.

