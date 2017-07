NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Jeffrey Sparr never considered himself an artist. Rhode Island’s former top amateur tennis player was a star at Ohio State in the 1980’s before he was matched up with a scenario that made a 140 mph serve look tame.

In the above video, Eyewitness Sports reporter Mark Dondero talks to Sparr about how he found peace of mind through painting and how he’s helping others battling mental illness do the same through his organization, PeaceLove.