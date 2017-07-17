Hometown Hero: Alexis Florio

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Cranston West’s Alexis Florio.

Florio took home her first R.I. Girls Golf Championship, finished tied for sixth at the Boys State Championships, then won back to back Junior events, the World Series of Golf and the New England Junior PGA Championship. Her regional victory earned her the opportunity to compete this week at the Girls PGA Championship.

Alexis has also qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur in August in San Diego, California.

A senior-to-be at West, Florio is planning to play Division I college golf and she hopes to make a decision on her future after the summer.

