In the Kitchen: Chatham Cod Bianco

Go Providence brought us Chef Kevin Romero from Providence Oyster Bar on Monday morning, to make Chatham Cod Bianco, featuring shrimp, roma tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, caramelized red onion and sautéed spinach in a champagne broth.

Ingredients:

8oz Chatham Cod Loin

2oz Canola Oil

2oz Flour

2oz Unsalted Butter (cubed)

4oz Vegetable Stock

6oz Champagne

4oz Roasted Roma Tomatoes

4oz Baby Spinach

2ea U13-15 Shrimp (Peeled and Deveined)

1oz Basil (Chiffonade)

½ Lemon

1 Tbsp Roasted Garlic

½ oz Chopped Garlic

2oz Caramelized Red Onions

Salt and pepper

Cooking Instructions:

Cover 3 cloves of garlic with olive oil and roast in a 350 degree oven for 15min,

– Drizzle 2 Roma tomatoes with olive oil and roast in a 350 degree oven for 20min,

-Chiffonade Basil

-Over medium heat, add a tsp of canola oil to a pan and caramelize the red onions until fork tender

-Clean and devein shrimp

-Cut lemons into 3 wedges

-Season cod with salt and pepper

-Dredge Cod in flour

-Heat up a sauté pan and pan sear the cod on both sides until golden (approx 2min each side)

-Deglaze the pan with Champagne

-Add tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, caramelized onions, butter and shrimp

-Place in a 450degree oven for 4min

-While that is cooking, heat up a sauté pan with oil

-Add your chopped garlic then baby spinach. Sautee for 2min

-Remove cod from the oven

-Make a bed for the cod with the braising liquid and vegetables. Then layer the cod, spinach and shrimp.