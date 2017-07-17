Kin sue to stop inheritance as grandad, mom die mysteriously

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — The family of a man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather has filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother, who was lost at sea during a mother-son fishing trip.
The family says Vernon, Vermont, resident Nathan Carman wanted to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance.
Eighty-seven-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos was found fatally shot at his Connecticut home. Carman was a suspect, but no one was arrested.
Carman survived the 2016 fishing trip near Rhode Island after the boat carrying him and his mother sank. Mom Linda Carman is presumed dead.
Her sisters sued on Monday. They’ve asked a judge to block Nathan Carman from collecting money from his grandfather’s estate.
Nathan Carman has denied any involvement in his grandfather’s death. He says he didn’t sabotage the boat.