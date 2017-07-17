One year later, Westport farm animals memorialized in mirrors

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Thousands of mirrors now hang from a tree outside Westport Town Hall, to mark one year since the discovery of malnourished and diseased animals living in squalid conditions at a tenant farm.

There is one mirror for each of the 1,400 animals found at the farm on American Legion Highway. Members of the anti-animal abuse group “Stop the Insanity Westport” hung the mirrors Monday morning as part of “a ceremony of reflection and remembrance.”

Officials said many of the animals found at the farm were already dead. Many more were in such poor health they had to be euthanized.

Massachusetts Attorney General has called the Westport farm animal abuse case the largest of its kind in New England history. It has led to the indictments of the farm’s owner and more than two dozen tenants.

This aerial view shows the property where authorities are conducting a massive animal cruelty investigation. This dog was one of hundreds found on a Westport property during a 2010 animal cruelty investigation.