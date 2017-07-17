Police ID suspect in Taco Bell tirade

Related Coverage Police seek to ID man after Taco Bell tirade

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — North Smithfield police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of vandalizing the inside of a Taco Bell last week.

Police on Friday released surveillance video of a man pitching a fit at the restaurant off Route 146 and knocking several items off the counter. (See the video above.)

On Monday, they identified the suspect as Damion Smith.

Smith, 24, has a last known address of 263 Manton Ave. in Providence, according to police.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Smithfield Police Department at (401) 762-1212 ext. 0, North Smithfield Police Detectives at (401) 762-1212 ext. 226 or the tip line at (401) 762-9983.