Police ID suspect in Taco Bell tirade

By Published: Updated:
Damion Smith and a screenshot of suspect

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — North Smithfield police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of vandalizing the inside of a Taco Bell last week.

Police on Friday released surveillance video of a man pitching a fit at the restaurant off Route 146 and knocking several items off the counter. (See the video above.)

On Monday, they identified the suspect as Damion Smith.

Damion Smith (Photo courtesy of North Smithfield police)

Smith, 24, has a last known address of 263 Manton Ave. in Providence, according to police.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Smithfield Police Department at (401) 762-1212 ext. 0, North Smithfield Police Detectives at (401) 762-1212 ext. 226 or the tip line at (401) 762-9983.